Sensient Technologies Corporation (NYSE:SXT) Stock Holdings Lessened by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in Sensient Technologies Corporation (NYSE:SXT – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,712 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 266 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Sensient Technologies were worth $723,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Freemont Capital Pte Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sensient Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $449,288,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Sensient Technologies by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,064,724 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $360,912,000 after purchasing an additional 36,406 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Sensient Technologies by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,257,033 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $160,836,000 after purchasing an additional 25,230 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Sensient Technologies by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,223,728 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $87,203,000 after purchasing an additional 26,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in Sensient Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,984,000. 90.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on SXT shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded Sensient Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Sensient Technologies from $93.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, CJS Securities began coverage on shares of Sensient Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock.

Sensient Technologies Stock Up 2.6%

SXT stock opened at $107.90 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $95.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.22. Sensient Technologies Corporation has a 52 week low of $66.15 and a 52 week high of $108.22. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.73 and a beta of 0.56.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The business had revenue of $392.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Sensient Technologies Corporation will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sensient Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Sensient Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 54.30%.

Insider Activity at Sensient Technologies

In related news, Director Mario Ferruzzi sold 1,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.45, for a total value of $159,210.60. Following the sale, the director directly owned 7,946 shares in the company, valued at $758,445.70. The trade was a 17.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sensient Technologies Company Profile

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, South America, and Africa. The company offers flavor-delivery systems, and compounded and blended products; ingredient products, such as essential oils, natural and synthetic flavors, and natural extracts; and chili powder, paprika, and chili pepper, as well as dehydrated vegetables comprising parsley, celery, and spinach to the food, beverage, and personal care industries.

