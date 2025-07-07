Silicon Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) Shares Acquired by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,131,920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $264,827,000 after purchasing an additional 403,010 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Silicon Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $34,622,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 595,382 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $73,958,000 after purchasing an additional 190,085 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 22,374.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 126,754 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,269,000 after purchasing an additional 126,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Silicon Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $14,252,000.

In related news, SVP Robert J. Conrad sold 4,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.20, for a total value of $528,604.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 25,380 shares in the company, valued at $3,329,856. This trade represents a 13.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christy Wyatt sold 546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total value of $57,029.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 8,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $886,989.40. This represents a 6.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,626 shares of company stock worth $1,509,319. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:SLAB opened at $153.55 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $129.53 and a 200-day moving average of $126.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of -30.05 and a beta of 1.47. Silicon Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.82 and a 52 week high of $160.00.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $177.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.48 million. Silicon Laboratories had a negative return on equity of 8.80% and a negative net margin of 25.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 67.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.92) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Silicon Laboratories, Inc. will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SLAB shares. Barclays lowered their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $120.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Susquehanna raised their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.50.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the industrial Internet of Things (IoT), including industrial automation and control, smart buildings, access control, HVAC control, and industrial wearables and power tools; smart cities applications, such as smart metering, smart street lighting, renewable energy, electric vehicle supply equipment, and smart agriculture; commercial IoT applications, including smart lighting, asset tracking, electronic shelf labels, theft protection, and enterprise access points; smart home applications, comprising home automation/security systems, smart speakers, smart lighting, HVAC control, smart cameras, smart appliances, smart home sensing, smart locks, and window/blind controls; and connected health applications, including diabetes management, consumer health and fitness, elderly care, patient monitoring, and activity tracking; as well as in commercial building automation, consumer electronics, and medical instrumentation.

