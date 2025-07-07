Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Acquires 1,165 Shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its holdings in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 16.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,225 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ENB. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth about $909,415,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 396.7% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 12,047,004 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $510,816,000 after purchasing an additional 9,621,425 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 650.7% during the fourth quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 5,718,089 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $242,619,000 after purchasing an additional 4,956,379 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 36,336,212 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,541,745,000 after purchasing an additional 4,426,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,617,146 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,888,507,000 after purchasing an additional 3,611,421 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge Price Performance

Enbridge stock opened at $44.76 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.79. Enbridge Inc has a 52-week low of $35.10 and a 52-week high of $47.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 10.16%. The company had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Enbridge Inc will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.679 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.07%. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 140.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Enbridge in a report on Friday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a report on Monday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a report on Monday, May 12th. National Bankshares reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Enbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enbridge currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

