Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Acquires 1,312 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Free Report) by 58.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,550 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF were worth $402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XMMO. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 222.3% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 14.9% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $832,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:XMMO opened at $130.62 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $124.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.64. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $97.50 and a 52 week high of $137.14. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 1.01.

The Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (XMMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Momentum (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 400 MidCap stocks selected by momentum and weighted by market cap and momentum. XMMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

