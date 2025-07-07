Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Acquires New Stake in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new position in shares of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,344 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. Can purchased a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,742,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,290,953 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $192,617,000 after buying an additional 293,406 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 61,039,777 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,739,927,000 after purchasing an additional 12,819,148 shares during the period. Finally, Community Trust & Investment Co. raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 14.4% during the first quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 265,953 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $18,018,000 after purchasing an additional 33,457 shares during the period. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on CVS Health from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on CVS Health from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Mizuho lifted their target price on CVS Health from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on CVS Health from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.06.

In other news, Director Guy P. Sansone acquired 1,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $63.70 per share, for a total transaction of $100,009.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 12,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $764,845.90. This trade represents a 15.04% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

CVS stock opened at $67.38 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $85.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. CVS Health Corporation has a 1-year low of $43.56 and a 1-year high of $72.51.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.63. CVS Health had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 1.39%. The company had revenue of $94.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that CVS Health Corporation will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

