Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Buys 1,617 Shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NASDAQ:FID)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its stake in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NASDAQ:FID – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,554 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 757,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,327,000 after purchasing an additional 42,436 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 142,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $119,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 96,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 8,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $4,462,000.
First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF Trading Up 0.4%
FID stock opened at $19.40 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.42. First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a 1-year low of $15.44 and a 1-year high of $19.43. The firm has a market cap of $108.61 million, a PE ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 0.80.
First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF Increases Dividend
First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF Company Profile
The First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund (FID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks an index of up to 100 high-dividend-yielding stocks from developed and emerging markets, ex-US. Constituents are selected and weighted by dividends, with screens for payout ratio and long-term dividend growth.
