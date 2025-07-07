Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Buys New Position in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,355 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MPC. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 1,621.4% in the first quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 241 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MPC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen raised their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $152.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Mizuho raised their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $168.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $169.00 to $147.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.13.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

MPC opened at $172.01 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.53. The company has a market capitalization of $52.84 billion, a PE ratio of 24.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.88. Marathon Petroleum Corporation has a 1 year low of $115.10 and a 1 year high of $183.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $31.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.91 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 1.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.58 EPS. Research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Corporation will post 8.47 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st were issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.20%.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

