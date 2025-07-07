Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Has $329,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,582,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,861,000 after purchasing an additional 216,103 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $130,549,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 758,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,527,000 after purchasing an additional 99,117 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 692,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,667,000 after purchasing an additional 97,667 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 449,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,067,000 after purchasing an additional 16,373 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA VFH opened at $129.58 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $122.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.47. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $98.47 and a 1-year high of $129.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 1.09.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

