Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Increases Stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 32.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Aflac were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its position in Aflac by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 127,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. TKG Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. TKG Advisors LLC now owns 21,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. North Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 30,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,433,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Aflac news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total transaction of $106,790.00. Following the sale, the director owned 26,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,786,791.84. This trade represents a 3.69% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 37,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.59, for a total transaction of $3,906,830.00. Following the sale, the director owned 70,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,496,045.28. The trade was a 34.26% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,750 shares of company stock worth $4,304,295. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

AFL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Aflac from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Aflac from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Aflac from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Aflac from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Aflac from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.50.

Shares of NYSE:AFL opened at $104.57 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $104.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.29. Aflac Incorporated has a twelve month low of $88.00 and a twelve month high of $115.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.81.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.01). Aflac had a return on equity of 15.55% and a net margin of 21.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. Aflac’s revenue was down 37.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 21st. Aflac’s payout ratio is 36.25%.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

