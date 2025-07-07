Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Invests $336,000 in Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new position in shares of Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CPAY. Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its stake in shares of Corpay by 120.5% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Corpay by 93.8% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 124 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Corpay during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corpay by 70.5% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corpay during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPAY stock opened at $339.10 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $332.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $342.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.90 billion, a PE ratio of 23.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.95. Corpay, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $265.06 and a fifty-two week high of $400.81.

Corpay ( NYSE:CPAY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $4.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.50 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Corpay had a return on equity of 41.61% and a net margin of 25.15%. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Corpay, Inc. will post 19.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CPAY. Wall Street Zen upgraded Corpay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Corpay from $400.00 to $365.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Corpay from $375.00 to $339.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird set a $440.00 price target on Corpay in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Corpay in a research note on Monday, April 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $401.86.

Corpay, Inc operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards.

