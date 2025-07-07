Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Lowers Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lessened its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 71.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,345 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 8,579 shares during the quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 105.9% during the first quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 348 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 435 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of TJX Companies stock opened at $125.98 on Monday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.71 and a 52-week high of $135.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $127.16 and a 200 day moving average of $124.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $140.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.88.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 58.81%. The company had revenue of $13.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TJX Companies news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.09, for a total transaction of $121,685.50. Following the sale, the director owned 22,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,909,180.08. This trade represents a 4.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on TJX. Citigroup raised shares of TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $164.00 price objective (up previously from $154.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $140.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $147.00 price objective (up previously from $137.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.53.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Stories

