Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Reduces Holdings in Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated decreased its position in Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 231 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 121,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,424,000 after buying an additional 23,219 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 74.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after buying an additional 9,992 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 19,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 145,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,545,000 after purchasing an additional 32,170 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JSML opened at $68.73 on Monday. Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a twelve month low of $52.84 and a twelve month high of $74.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 1.28.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.2068 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%.

The Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (JSML) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Janus Small Cap Growth Alpha index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US small cap stocks selected by fundamental measures of growth, profitability and capital efficiency. Weighting relies on the actively-managed Janus Venture Fund.

