Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Sells 114 Shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated decreased its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 8,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 9,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 12,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joule Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 18,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,812,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOX opened at $170.84 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $159.93 and a 200-day moving average of $156.55. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a fifty-two week low of $127.35 and a fifty-two week high of $171.74.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

