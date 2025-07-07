Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Sells 2,547 Shares of Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated decreased its holdings in Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,547 shares during the quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Alignment Healthcare were worth $348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALHC. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 21.6% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 56,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 61,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 3,256 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 119,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 34,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 4,497 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

In other Alignment Healthcare news, President Dawn Christine Maroney sold 230,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total value of $4,393,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president directly owned 2,132,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,738,370.90. The trade was a 9.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Atlantic (Aln Hlth) L. General sold 17,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total value of $259,760,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 44,302,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,937,234. The trade was a 27.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,795,262 shares of company stock valued at $272,980,496 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ALHC opened at $14.22 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of -29.63 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. Alignment Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.62 and a 12 month high of $21.06.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.07. Alignment Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 80.49% and a negative net margin of 3.02%. The firm had revenue of $926.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 47.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ALHC shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Alignment Healthcare from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Alignment Healthcare from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Stephens upgraded Alignment Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Alignment Healthcare from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alignment Healthcare has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.17.

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform for seniors in the United States. It provides customized health care designed to meet the needs of a diverse array of seniors through its Medicare advantage plans. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Orange, California.

