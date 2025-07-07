Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Sells 423 Shares of First Trust Growth Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTGS)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lessened its position in First Trust Growth Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTGS – Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 423 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in First Trust Growth Strength ETF were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in First Trust Growth Strength ETF by 465.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856 shares during the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new stake in First Trust Growth Strength ETF in the 1st quarter worth $78,000. REAP Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Growth Strength ETF by 81.2% in the 4th quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 2,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Growth Strength ETF by 152,750.0% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Growth Strength ETF by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter.

FTGS stock opened at $34.58 on Monday. First Trust Growth Strength ETF has a 1 year low of $25.74 and a 1 year high of $34.66. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.90 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.72 and a 200 day moving average of $31.47.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 26th were issued a $0.0036 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 26th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.04%.

The First Trust Growth Strength ETF (FTGS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the The Growth Strength index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 50 well-capitalized, large-cap companies with strong market positions in the US. The fund uses various fundamental metrics to select growth equities.

