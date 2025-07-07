Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lowered its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 58.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,445 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 59.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 30,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,740,000 after purchasing an additional 11,469 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 267.6% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 5,532 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,349,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 81.2% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $124,165,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.03% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $90.02 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $89.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $76.92 and a 1 year high of $99.58.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

