SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) Shares Sold by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. cut its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 577 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned about 0.09% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF worth $2,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $33,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $75,000.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

SLYG opened at $90.88 on Monday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.62 and a fifty-two week high of $101.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $86.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 1.12.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.