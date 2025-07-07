Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) Shares Sold by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Free Report) by 24.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,363 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,337 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Spire were worth $798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in Spire in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spire by 66.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Spire during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spire by 103.8% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Spire during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spire Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of Spire stock opened at $74.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.48. Spire Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.64 and a 1 year high of $79.81. The stock has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 18.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.62.

Spire Dividend Announcement

Spire ( NYSE:SR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.10). Spire had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 10.22%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Spire Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 11th were issued a dividend of $0.785 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $3.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Spire in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Spire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Spire from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Spire from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Spire to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.40.

Spire Company Profile

(Free Report)

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Gas Utility, Gas Marketing, and Midstream. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas and related services; and transportation and storage of natural gas.

