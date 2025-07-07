Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Holdings Decreased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 63.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,384 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $5,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 92.0% in the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 30,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,896,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC grew its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 11,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC grew its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 7,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter.

Sprouts Farmers Market Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SFM opened at $162.60 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $15.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.54, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $165.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.34 and a twelve month high of $182.00.

Insider Transactions at Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market ( NASDAQ:SFM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 34.20% and a net margin of 5.53%. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. Research analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, Director Terri F. Graham sold 1,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $230,040.00. Following the sale, the director owned 32,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,923,800. This trade represents a 3.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Nicholas Konat sold 20,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.50, for a total value of $3,395,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 55,675 shares in the company, valued at $9,325,562.50. This trade represents a 26.69% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 72,905 shares of company stock worth $11,990,011. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on SFM. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $163.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sprouts Farmers Market has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.79.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market Profile

(Free Report)

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.