Teacher Retirement System of Texas Cuts Holdings in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its position in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report) by 17.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 64,288 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 13,787 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in UFP Industries were worth $6,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get UFP Industries alerts:

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of UFP Industries in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of UFP Industries by 357.8% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 531 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of UFP Industries by 1,683.3% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 535 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in shares of UFP Industries in the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in UFP Industries by 182.1% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 567 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. 81.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UFP Industries Trading Down 0.7%

NASDAQ:UFPI opened at $105.75 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $99.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 4.96 and a quick ratio of 3.44. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.00 and a 12 month high of $141.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 1.47.

UFP Industries Dividend Announcement

UFP Industries ( NASDAQ:UFPI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.27). UFP Industries had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.91%.

UFP Industries Profile

(Free Report)

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UFPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.