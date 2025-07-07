Teacher Retirement System of Texas Decreases Stock Position in OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its holdings in OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW – Free Report) by 26.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 332,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120,486 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in OneSpaWorld were worth $5,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in OneSpaWorld by 139.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in OneSpaWorld by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in OneSpaWorld in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in OneSpaWorld by 2,395.2% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 5,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 4,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in OneSpaWorld by 2,005.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 8,284 shares during the last quarter. 95.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on OSW shares. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of OneSpaWorld in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of OneSpaWorld from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of OneSpaWorld from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of OneSpaWorld from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.25.

Insider Transactions at OneSpaWorld

In related news, Director Walter Field Mclallen sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total transaction of $48,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 154,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,981,227.24. This represents a 1.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

OneSpaWorld Trading Up 1.4%

NASDAQ OSW opened at $21.38 on Monday. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $14.21 and a 12 month high of $23.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.21 and a 200-day moving average of $18.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.41 and a beta of 1.41.

OneSpaWorld Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 21st. OneSpaWorld’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

About OneSpaWorld

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

