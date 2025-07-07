Teacher Retirement System of Texas Grows Stock Holdings in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 225,180 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,938 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Gentex were worth $5,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GNTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Gentex by 162.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,249,230 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $150,810,000 after acquiring an additional 3,248,434 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Gentex in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,959,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Gentex by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,023,056 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $517,802,000 after buying an additional 1,038,912 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gentex during the fourth quarter valued at about $24,479,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Gentex by 66.9% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,657,397 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $47,617,000 after buying an additional 664,389 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Joseph B. Anderson, Jr. sold 3,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.87, for a total transaction of $86,082.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 5,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,824.93. The trade was a 38.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Gentex Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of GNTX stock opened at $23.11 on Monday. Gentex Corporation has a 12 month low of $20.28 and a 12 month high of $35.32. The stock has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.99.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. Gentex had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The firm had revenue of $576.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gentex Corporation will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Gentex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 9th. Gentex’s payout ratio is 28.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GNTX shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Gentex from $29.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target (down previously from $31.00) on shares of Gentex in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Gentex from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Baird R W cut shares of Gentex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Gentex from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.31.

Gentex Profile

(Free Report)

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

