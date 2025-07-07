Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $5.32 Million Stock Holdings in WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC – Free Report) by 343.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,797 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 16,884 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.16% of WD-40 worth $5,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in WD-40 by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,627,684 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $395,006,000 after buying an additional 16,763 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in WD-40 by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 385,779 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $93,638,000 after buying an additional 7,664 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in WD-40 by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 227,661 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $55,249,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in WD-40 in the 4th quarter valued at $54,571,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in WD-40 by 206.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 158,156 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,381,000 after buying an additional 106,617 shares in the last quarter. 91.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other WD-40 news, CFO Sara Kathleen Hyzer bought 256 shares of WD-40 stock in a transaction on Friday, April 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $222.83 per share, with a total value of $57,044.48. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer directly owned 4,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $907,363.76. The trade was a 6.71% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WD-40 Stock Performance

WDFC opened at $253.66 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.46 and a beta of 0.14. WD-40 Company has a 52-week low of $208.00 and a 52-week high of $292.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $238.79 and its 200-day moving average is $236.48.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $146.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.40 million. WD-40 had a return on equity of 31.55% and a net margin of 13.99%. WD-40’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that WD-40 Company will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WD-40 Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 18th will be given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 18th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, DA Davidson raised WD-40 to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th.

WD-40 Company Profile

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, precision pens, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bike-specific products.

