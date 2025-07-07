Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $5.39 Million Holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 143.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 54,283 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,000 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Datadog were worth $5,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Datadog alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Datadog by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,354,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,337,316,000 after buying an additional 220,527 shares in the last quarter. Groupama Asset Managment lifted its stake in shares of Datadog by 407.6% in the 4th quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 6,600,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,074,000 after acquiring an additional 5,299,688 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Datadog by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,684,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,076,000 after purchasing an additional 499,055 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Datadog by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,476,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,616,000 after purchasing an additional 625,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in Datadog by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,319,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,161,000 after purchasing an additional 870,217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Trading Up 15.2%

Shares of DDOG stock opened at $155.60 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 338.26, a PEG ratio of 85.83 and a beta of 1.03. Datadog, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.63 and a 1 year high of $170.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.74.

Insider Buying and Selling

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $761.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.73 million. Datadog had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 6.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Amit Agarwal sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.02, for a total value of $2,925,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 76,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,899,605.04. The trade was a 24.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Obstler sold 35,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.40, for a total transaction of $4,110,878.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 399,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,874,298. This trade represents a 8.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 794,413 shares of company stock valued at $94,440,927 in the last three months. 8.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DDOG. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Datadog from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Datadog from $140.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Datadog from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Datadog from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Scotiabank set a $130.00 target price on Datadog and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Datadog presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.03.

View Our Latest Research Report on Datadog

About Datadog

(Free Report)

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.