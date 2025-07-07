Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $5.66 Million Stock Holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 232.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,124 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,415 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $5,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,612 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 113.3% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,043 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,411 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,870,042 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $789,680,000 after acquiring an additional 552,213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DELL opened at $125.05 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $84.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.02. Dell Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.25 and a fifty-two week high of $150.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $110.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.22.

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.13). Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.63% and a negative return on equity of 226.48%. The company had revenue of $23.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. Dell Technologies’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 22nd will be given a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is 33.49%.

In related news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 70,165 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.82, for a total transaction of $7,635,355.30. Following the sale, the general counsel owned 79,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,697,764.96. This trade represents a 46.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 10,000,000 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.27, for a total value of $1,222,700,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 25,912,241 shares in the company, valued at $3,168,289,707.07. This trade represents a 27.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,113,977 shares of company stock worth $1,471,321,229. 42.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $116.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $89.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.00.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

