Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 104,081 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 73.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,012 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 104,081 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $6,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ODFL. American National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 518.9% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 229 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 98.2% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 72.0% in the fourth quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 368 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

ODFL has been the topic of several research reports. Wall Street Zen raised Old Dominion Freight Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Citigroup raised Old Dominion Freight Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $186.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $196.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $185.00 target price on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.55.

NASDAQ ODFL opened at $171.08 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $162.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $144.90 and a fifty-two week high of $233.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.15 billion, a PE ratio of 32.10, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.25.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.05. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 27.40% and a net margin of 20.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 4th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is presently 21.01%.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

