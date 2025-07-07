Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 13,787 Shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its position in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report) by 17.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 64,288 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 13,787 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in UFP Industries were worth $6,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 4,382 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in UFP Industries by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,796 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in UFP Industries by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,221 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC raised its position in UFP Industries by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 56,123 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,007,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in UFP Industries by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,286 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. 81.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:UFPI opened at $105.75 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.00 and a 12-month high of $141.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.58.

UFP Industries ( NASDAQ:UFPI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.27). UFP Industries had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 5.64%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.91%.

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

