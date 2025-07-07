Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 28,439 Shares of TD SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its stake in TD SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX – Free Report) by 30.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 28,439 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in TD SYNNEX were worth $6,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get TD SYNNEX alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in TD SYNNEX in the fourth quarter valued at about $121,199,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in TD SYNNEX by 343.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,210,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $141,913,000 after acquiring an additional 937,040 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in TD SYNNEX by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,715,847 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $201,235,000 after acquiring an additional 547,692 shares during the period. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC grew its stake in TD SYNNEX by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 4,147,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $486,380,000 after acquiring an additional 451,557 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in TD SYNNEX in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,094,000. Institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

TD SYNNEX Stock Performance

SNX opened at $140.21 on Monday. TD SYNNEX Corporation has a 52-week low of $92.23 and a 52-week high of $145.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.01.

TD SYNNEX Dividend Announcement

TD SYNNEX ( NYSE:SNX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.28. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 11.58% and a net margin of 1.21%. The business had revenue of $14.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.73 earnings per share. TD SYNNEX’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TD SYNNEX Corporation will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 11th. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is 20.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SNX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on TD SYNNEX from $154.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $156.00 target price on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Barclays set a $140.00 price objective on TD SYNNEX in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $150.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.56.

Read Our Latest Report on TD SYNNEX

Insider Buying and Selling at TD SYNNEX

In other TD SYNNEX news, Director Richard T. Hume sold 63,310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.23, for a total transaction of $8,624,721.30. Following the transaction, the director owned 67,515 shares in the company, valued at $9,197,568.45. This trade represents a 48.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Miriam Anne Murphy sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 14,883 shares in the company, valued at $1,637,130. The trade was a 16.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,819 shares of company stock valued at $9,143,874 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TD SYNNEX Profile

(Free Report)

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TD SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TD SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TD SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.