Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 9,570 Shares of PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its stake in shares of PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 105,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,570 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in PC Connection were worth $6,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get PC Connection alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CNXN. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in PC Connection by 26,952.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 135,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,443,000 after buying an additional 134,764 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PC Connection by 131.3% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 41,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,887,000 after purchasing an additional 23,667 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of PC Connection by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 58,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,099,000 after purchasing an additional 20,534 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of PC Connection by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 268,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,596,000 after purchasing an additional 20,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of PC Connection by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,479,000 after purchasing an additional 16,352 shares during the last quarter. 42.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PC Connection Stock Performance

NASDAQ CNXN opened at $67.28 on Monday. PC Connection, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.82 and a twelve month high of $77.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.78.

PC Connection Announces Dividend

PC Connection ( NASDAQ:CNXN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.18. PC Connection had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 3.04%. The business had revenue of $701.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.37 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PC Connection, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. PC Connection’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut PC Connection from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CNXN

Insider Activity at PC Connection

In other PC Connection news, CEO Timothy J. Mcgrath sold 26,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.80, for a total value of $1,774,542.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 265,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,757,243.60. This represents a 9.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jack L. Ferguson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.32, for a total value of $66,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 66,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,380,767.60. This trade represents a 1.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,005 shares of company stock valued at $2,205,614. Insiders own 55.20% of the company’s stock.

PC Connection Company Profile

(Free Report)

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PC Connection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PC Connection and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.