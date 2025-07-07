Teacher Retirement System of Texas Trims Holdings in Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS – Free Report) by 34.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,792 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.32% of Addus HomeCare worth $5,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in Addus HomeCare in the fourth quarter valued at $51,149,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 695.8% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 284,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,643,000 after purchasing an additional 248,613 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 10,307.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 130,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,948,000 after purchasing an additional 129,672 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 273.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 175,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,945,000 after purchasing an additional 128,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pier Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,406,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

Addus HomeCare Stock Performance

Addus HomeCare stock opened at $111.86 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $111.60 and its 200 day moving average is $111.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.25, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.81. Addus HomeCare Corporation has a twelve month low of $88.96 and a twelve month high of $136.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

Addus HomeCare ( NASDAQ:ADUS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $337.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.66 million. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 6.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Addus HomeCare Corporation will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Michael D. Wattenbarger sold 2,045 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $235,175.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 7,796 shares in the company, valued at $896,540. This represents a 20.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADUS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $133.00 price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $142.00 target price on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Addus HomeCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 29th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare in a report on Friday, June 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.57.

Addus HomeCare Profile

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

