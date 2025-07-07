Teacher Retirement System of Texas Trims Stake in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its stake in shares of Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 307,594 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 37,335 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Interface were worth $6,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TILE. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Interface during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Interface by 78.4% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Interface during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Interface by 49.6% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,458 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Interface by 163.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,398 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TILE shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Interface from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 10th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Interface in a research note on Friday, May 2nd.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP James Poppens sold 19,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total value of $392,206.36. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 130,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,621,059.88. This represents a 13.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Interface Trading Up 2.7%

NASDAQ:TILE opened at $22.14 on Monday. Interface, Inc. has a one year low of $14.13 and a one year high of $27.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.97.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $297.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.11 million. Interface had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 17.73%. Interface’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Interface, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Interface Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. Interface’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.76%.

About Interface

Interface, Inc designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Americas (AMS), and Europe, Africa, Asia and Australia (EAAA). The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR brand names; luxury vinyl tiles; carpet tiles under the CQuestGB name for use in commercial interiors, include offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; and modular resilient flooring products.

