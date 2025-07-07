Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Bought by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,870 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,836 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.5% during the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 8,714 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 920 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 14,371 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,678 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Legacy Inc. lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 17,157 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of TSCO stock opened at $54.80 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.36 and a 200-day moving average of $52.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.41. Tractor Supply Company has a 52-week low of $46.85 and a 52-week high of $61.53. The stock has a market cap of $29.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.75.

Tractor Supply Cuts Dividend

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 47.56% and a net margin of 7.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply Company will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 28th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is presently 45.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on TSCO. Raymond James Financial lowered their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.02.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TSCO

Insider Transactions at Tractor Supply

In related news, EVP Jonathan S. Estep sold 56,630 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $3,001,390.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 74,605 shares in the company, valued at $3,954,065. This trade represents a 43.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 2,810 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $145,445.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 29,722 shares in the company, valued at $1,538,410.72. This represents a 8.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Profile

(Free Report)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.