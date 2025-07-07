Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Bought by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 182.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 97,625 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,115 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $5,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 944.4% during the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 470 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC raised its position in Tractor Supply by 325.8% during the fourth quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 511 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its position in Tractor Supply by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 550 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 615 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Jonathan S. Estep sold 56,630 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $3,001,390.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 74,605 shares in the company, valued at $3,954,065. This trade represents a 43.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 2,810 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $145,445.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 29,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,538,410.72. This trade represents a 8.64% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Raymond James Financial lowered their target price on Tractor Supply from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Stephens assumed coverage on Tractor Supply in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Tractor Supply from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.02.

Tractor Supply Price Performance

Tractor Supply stock opened at $54.80 on Monday. Tractor Supply Company has a 1 year low of $46.85 and a 1 year high of $61.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.98. The company has a market cap of $29.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.21, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.75.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 47.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Tractor Supply Company will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Tractor Supply Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 28th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 28th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.77%.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

