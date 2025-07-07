Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Purchased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 182.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 97,625 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,115 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $5,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TSCO. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 346.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 271,441 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,403,000 after purchasing an additional 210,584 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 636.9% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,098 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 377.5% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 64,434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,419,000 after acquiring an additional 50,939 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 956.9% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 8,392 shares during the period. Finally, Callan Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at $503,000. 98.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TSCO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Tractor Supply from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Tractor Supply from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Raymond James Financial reduced their target price on Tractor Supply from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Tractor Supply in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.02.

In other Tractor Supply news, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 2,810 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total value of $145,445.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 29,722 shares in the company, valued at $1,538,410.72. This trade represents a 8.64% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan S. Estep sold 56,630 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $3,001,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 74,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,954,065. This trade represents a 43.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TSCO opened at $54.80 on Monday. Tractor Supply Company has a fifty-two week low of $46.85 and a fifty-two week high of $61.53. The company has a market capitalization of $29.05 billion, a PE ratio of 27.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.03). Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 47.56%. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. Tractor Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Tractor Supply Company will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 28th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 28th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.77%.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

