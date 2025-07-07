Tri Pointe Homes Inc. (NYSE:TPH) Position Trimmed by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,465 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Tri Pointe Homes were worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPH. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,261,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes during the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,815,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,342,000. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Tri Pointe Homes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,888,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,946,471 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,579,000 after purchasing an additional 238,807 shares during the period. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Tri Pointe Homes

In other Tri Pointe Homes news, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 120,287 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total value of $3,626,653.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 627,833 shares in the company, valued at $18,929,164.95. This represents a 16.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tri Pointe Homes Trading Down 1.9%

Tri Pointe Homes stock opened at $32.98 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.66. Tri Pointe Homes Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.90 and a 52 week high of $47.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.25.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The construction company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.25. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 12.97%. The firm had revenue of $720.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Tri Pointe Homes Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wedbush raised shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.60.

Tri Pointe Homes Company Profile

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

