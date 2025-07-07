Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) Stock Position Raised by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 15.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 920 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 9,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 9.7% during the first quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 13,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC now owns 21,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 7.6% during the first quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 40,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,827 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VDE stock opened at $122.22 on Monday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $103.07 and a 12 month high of $137.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $117.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.05. The company has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.39.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

