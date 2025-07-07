Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) Shares Purchased by Silver Oak Securities Incorporated

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,826 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $360,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGV. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 31,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,002,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. North Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 107,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $2,480,000. Finally, Revisor Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. Revisor Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 4,052 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of MGV opened at $133.39 on Monday. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $112.25 and a 52-week high of $133.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $127.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.22. The stock has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 0.86.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

