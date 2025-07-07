Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Sold by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. lessened its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,805 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 349 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 46.2% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 95 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 99 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VRTX. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $464.00 to $460.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 20th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $450.00 to $442.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Leerink Partnrs cut shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $511.62.

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $454.64 on Monday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $377.85 and a 12-month high of $519.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $116.75 billion, a PE ratio of -115.98 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $450.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $458.85.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.29 by ($0.23). Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 8.91% and a negative return on equity of 3.36%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 15.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

