Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 23.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 393,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120,936 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vistra were worth $46,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Vistra alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Vistra in the 4th quarter valued at about $409,087,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Vistra by 63.6% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,260,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,116,000 after buying an additional 2,433,732 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in Vistra in the 4th quarter valued at about $286,414,000. Appaloosa LP lifted its stake in Vistra by 112.5% in the 4th quarter. Appaloosa LP now owns 2,700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,249,000 after buying an additional 1,429,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palidye Holdings Caymans Ltd purchased a new position in Vistra in the 4th quarter worth approximately $149,451,000. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on VST. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Vistra from $178.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Vistra from $203.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Vistra from $134.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Vistra from $160.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Finally, Raymond James Financial began coverage on shares of Vistra in a research note on Friday, June 13th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $216.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vistra presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.92.

Vistra Stock Up 2.4%

Vistra stock opened at $191.51 on Monday. Vistra Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $66.50 and a fifty-two week high of $199.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.53, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $164.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.20. The company has a market capitalization of $64.98 billion, a PE ratio of 30.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.26.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 18th were issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 18th. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.15%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vistra news, Director Scott B. Helm sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.75, for a total value of $8,637,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 255,192 shares in the company, valued at $44,084,418. The trade was a 16.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Sult sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.67, for a total transaction of $4,291,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 75,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,037,649.82. This trade represents a 24.77% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 294,000 shares of company stock valued at $47,461,490. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Profile

(Free Report)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.