WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in shares of WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in WD-40 were worth $756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDFC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in WD-40 by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 129,894 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in WD-40 by 222.4% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 648 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in WD-40 by 70.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 566 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 150,557 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,537,000 after acquiring an additional 5,095 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,345 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,481,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at WD-40

In other WD-40 news, CFO Sara Kathleen Hyzer purchased 256 shares of WD-40 stock in a transaction on Friday, April 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $222.83 per share, with a total value of $57,044.48. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer directly owned 4,072 shares in the company, valued at $907,363.76. This trade represents a 6.71% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, DA Davidson upgraded WD-40 to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th.

WD-40 Stock Performance

WDFC opened at $253.66 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.46 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $238.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $236.48. WD-40 Company has a 1-year low of $208.00 and a 1-year high of $292.36.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.05. WD-40 had a return on equity of 31.55% and a net margin of 13.99%. The firm had revenue of $146.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. WD-40’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that WD-40 Company will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WD-40 Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 18th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 18th. WD-40’s payout ratio is currently 59.97%.

WD-40 Profile

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, precision pens, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bike-specific products.

