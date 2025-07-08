1,166 Shares in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Acquired by Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,166 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $672,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in META. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 519 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $737.00, for a total transaction of $382,503.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 27,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,360,362. This trade represents a 1.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 517 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $740.97, for a total value of $383,081.49. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 7,853 shares in the company, valued at $5,818,837.41. The trade was a 6.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 152,756 shares of company stock valued at $104,720,878 over the last ninety days. 13.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $718.35 on Tuesday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $442.65 and a 12-month high of $747.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $662.26 and its 200-day moving average is $631.21.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The social networking company reported $6.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by $1.10. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 38.69% and a net margin of 39.11%. The business had revenue of $42.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on META. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $812.00 price target (up previously from $683.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $690.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $675.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $675.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $808.00 price objective (up previously from $650.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $719.29.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

