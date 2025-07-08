2,100 Shares in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Bought by Silver Oak Securities Incorporated

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MBB. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 54.6% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. ArborFi Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,344,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 84,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,790,000 after purchasing an additional 29,809 shares in the last quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2,221.2% in the fourth quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 82,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,527,000 after purchasing an additional 78,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 74.5% during the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

iShares MBS ETF Stock Down 0.4%

MBB opened at $92.78 on Tuesday. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $90.28 and a fifty-two week high of $96.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $92.63 and a 200 day moving average of $92.52.

iShares MBS ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares MBS ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were issued a $0.3322 dividend. This represents a $3.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st. This is a positive change from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.33.

(Free Report)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.