Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) versus Torrid (NYSE:CURV) Head to Head Analysis

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) and Torrid (NYSE:CURV) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, valuation, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Abercrombie & Fitch and Torrid, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Abercrombie & Fitch 0 3 6 0 2.67 Torrid 2 2 2 0 2.00

Abercrombie & Fitch currently has a consensus target price of $110.63, indicating a potential upside of 24.66%. Torrid has a consensus target price of $4.75, indicating a potential upside of 70.25%. Given Torrid’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Torrid is more favorable than Abercrombie & Fitch.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Abercrombie & Fitch $4.95 billion 0.85 $566.22 million $10.16 8.73 Torrid $1.10 billion 0.27 $16.32 million $0.10 27.90

This table compares Abercrombie & Fitch and Torrid”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Abercrombie & Fitch has higher revenue and earnings than Torrid. Abercrombie & Fitch is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Torrid, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Abercrombie & Fitch has a beta of 1.46, indicating that its share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Torrid has a beta of 1.59, indicating that its share price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Abercrombie & Fitch and Torrid’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Abercrombie & Fitch 10.60% 42.32% 16.76% Torrid 0.92% -5.31% 2.08%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

81.8% of Torrid shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of Abercrombie & Fitch shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.8% of Torrid shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Abercrombie & Fitch beats Torrid on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products, and accessories. The firm operates through following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA and APAC. The Americas segment includes operations in North America and South America. The EMEA segment includes operations in Europe, the Middle East and Africa. The APAC segment includes operations in the Asia-Pacific region, including Asia and Oceania. The company was founded by David Abercrombie in 1892 and is headquartered in New Albany, OH.

About Torrid

Torrid Holdings Inc. operates in women’s plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid, Torrid Curve, CURV, and Lovesick brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, denims, activewear, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products. The company sells its products directly to consumers through its e-commerce platform and its physical stores. Torrid Holdings Inc. was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in City Of Industry, California.

