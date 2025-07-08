ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) Stock Holdings Increased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 558,040 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 12,534 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in ACI Worldwide were worth $30,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,863,463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $719,652,000 after buying an additional 189,980 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 3,374,507 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $175,171,000 after buying an additional 100,311 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,962,449 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,095,000 after purchasing an additional 459,821 shares during the last quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP now owns 2,141,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,139,000 after purchasing an additional 331,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,013,328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,512,000 after purchasing an additional 157,303 shares during the last quarter. 94.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other ACI Worldwide news, Director Mary P. Harman sold 7,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.48, for a total value of $341,571.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 34,388 shares in the company, valued at $1,632,742.24. This represents a 17.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Janet O. Estep sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.66, for a total value of $200,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 77,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,467,000.46. This trade represents a 5.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ACIW shares. Wall Street Zen raised ACI Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. DA Davidson raised ACI Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on ACI Worldwide from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ACI Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

Shares of ACIW stock opened at $45.47 on Tuesday. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.59 and a 12-month high of $59.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $394.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.36 million. ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 16.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ACI Worldwide, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Banks, Merchants, and Billers. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a solution to process credit, debit, and prepaid card transactions, deliver digital innovation, and fraud prevention; ACI Issuing, a digital payment issuing solution for new payment offering; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

