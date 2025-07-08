Albany International Corporation (NYSE:AIN) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its position in shares of Albany International Corporation (NYSE:AIN – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,132 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Albany International were worth $492,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Albany International alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Albany International by 5.5% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 69,301 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,785,000 after purchasing an additional 3,608 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in Albany International by 3.0% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 12,464 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Albany International by 10.3% during the first quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,190 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Albany International by 4.9% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,662 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,945,000 after buying an additional 1,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Albany International by 48.7% during the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,065 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. 97.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Albany International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AIN opened at $70.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Albany International Corporation has a 52 week low of $57.71 and a 52 week high of $95.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.33.

Albany International Dividend Announcement

Albany International ( NYSE:AIN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The textile maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.15. Albany International had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 6.44%. The business had revenue of $288.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Albany International Corporation will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AIN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Albany International from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Albany International from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Wall Street Zen raised Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Albany International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Albany International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on AIN

About Albany International

(Free Report)

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the machine clothing and engineered composites businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, towels, pulps, nonwovens, building products, tannery, and textiles, as well as fiber cement and several other industrial applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Albany International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albany International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.