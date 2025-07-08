Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Sold by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 69.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,818 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 8,639 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Appaloosa LP grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Appaloosa LP now owns 11,843,158 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,004,181,000 after buying an additional 1,843,158 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at $585,479,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,676,773 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $566,124,000 after buying an additional 438,537 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 4,610,035 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $390,885,000 after buying an additional 752,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 3,214.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,378,671 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $578,992,000 after purchasing an additional 4,246,564 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Price Performance

Shares of Alibaba Group stock opened at $106.33 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $118.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $72.95 and a twelve month high of $148.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $253.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.22.

Alibaba Group Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 12th. Alibaba Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.83%.

BABA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $180.00 price objective on Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Loop Capital set a $176.00 price objective on Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, May 16th. Wall Street Zen cut Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Arete Research cut Alibaba Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $170.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.13.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

