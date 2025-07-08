Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Position Lowered by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC decreased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 959,460 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,367 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 0.9% of DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $148,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Navigoe LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Campbell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock opened at $176.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 trillion, a P/E ratio of 19.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.53 and a 1-year high of $207.05.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $76.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.30 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 30.86% and a return on equity of 34.54%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 9th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 9th. This is an increase from Alphabet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.36%.

In other Alphabet news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $1,837,500.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 261,966 shares in the company, valued at $45,844,050. This trade represents a 3.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.87, for a total transaction of $5,553,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,620,196 shares in the company, valued at $447,712,890.52. This represents a 1.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 215,643 shares of company stock worth $36,330,928 in the last quarter. 11.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on GOOGL shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Alphabet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. UBS Group set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, JMP Securities upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.95.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

