Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Impact Investors Inc

Impact Investors Inc trimmed its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,812 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 73 shares during the period. Impact Investors Inc’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Navigoe LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Campbell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, EQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GOOGL. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Westpark Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Wedbush set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Alphabet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.95.

GOOGL opened at $176.79 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $169.03 and its 200-day moving average is $173.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 trillion, a P/E ratio of 19.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $140.53 and a 52-week high of $207.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.79. Alphabet had a net margin of 30.86% and a return on equity of 34.54%. The firm had revenue of $76.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 9th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 9th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. This is an increase from Alphabet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.36%.

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.52, for a total value of $5,801,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,559,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $456,991,919.84. The trade was a 1.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 9,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,575,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 255,400 shares in the company, valued at $44,695,000. This represents a 3.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 215,643 shares of company stock valued at $36,330,928 over the last 90 days. 11.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

