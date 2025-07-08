Amalgamated Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in Glaukos Corporation (NYSE:GKOS)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its holdings in Glaukos Corporation (NYSE:GKOS – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,506 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 421 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Glaukos were worth $1,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GKOS. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Glaukos during the 4th quarter valued at about $121,390,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Glaukos by 1,235.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 816,153 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $122,374,000 after purchasing an additional 755,035 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Glaukos in the fourth quarter valued at $84,490,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its stake in Glaukos by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 825,276 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $123,742,000 after buying an additional 166,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 266.2% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 200,698 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $30,093,000 after buying an additional 145,890 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GKOS opened at $101.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 5.62 and a current ratio of 6.49. The firm has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.91 and a beta of 0.82. Glaukos Corporation has a 1 year low of $77.10 and a 1 year high of $163.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $96.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.20.

Glaukos ( NYSE:GKOS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $106.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.78 million. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 31.40% and a negative return on equity of 10.66%. The company’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.70) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Glaukos Corporation will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GKOS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Glaukos from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $140.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Glaukos from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Glaukos from $110.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective (down previously from $140.00) on shares of Glaukos in a report on Thursday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.67.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical and medical technology company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent and iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

