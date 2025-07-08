Amalgamated Bank Decreases Position in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,783 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 214 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $1,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 190 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 255 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 100.5% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 419 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period.

Shares of NSIT opened at $142.38 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $135.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.56. The company has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.23. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.10 and a fifty-two week high of $228.07.

Insight Enterprises ( NASDAQ:NSIT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The software maker reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.03. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 2.26%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current year.

NSIT has been the topic of several research reports. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $164.00 target price on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Insight Enterprises from $193.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th.

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology, hardware, software, and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers modern platforms/infrastructure that manages and supports cloud and data platforms, modern networks, and edge technologies; cybersecurity solutions automates and connects modern platform securely; data and artificial intelligence modernizes data platforms and architectures, and build data analytics and AI solutions; modern workplace and apps; and intelligent edge solutions that gathers and utilizes data for real-time decision making.

